2 dead in ambulance rollover on Las Vegas Boulevard and 215

The side of a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle shown in an undated image. (File)

Two people are dead after an ambulance rolled over on Las Vegas Boulevard at the 215 freeway.

Nevada Highway Patrol reported the crash about 12:44 a.m. Trooper Jason Buratczuk said an ambulance rolled over and two were deceased on the scene.

The I-15 northbound to 215 westbound ramp is closed. No other details were released but NHP advised drivers to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX5 as it develops.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. ?