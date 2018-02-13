2 dead in ambulance rollover on Las Vegas Boulevard and 215 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

2 dead in ambulance rollover on Las Vegas Boulevard and 215

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
The side of a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle shown in an undated image. (File) The side of a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle shown in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Two people are dead after an ambulance rolled over on Las Vegas Boulevard at the 215 freeway.

Nevada Highway Patrol reported the crash about 12:44 a.m. Trooper Jason Buratczuk said an ambulance rolled over and two were deceased on the scene. 

The I-15 northbound to 215 westbound ramp is closed. No other details were released but NHP advised drivers to avoid the area. 

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX5 as it develops. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.  ?

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.