2 sexual assault complaints against Steve Wynn filed with Metro Police

The Metro Police Department began investigating sexual assault allegations against Steve Wynn.

Officers said the department received two complaints since sexual harassment and assault claims were first published last month.

In days after the sexual assault and harassment allegations against Steve Wynn came to light, Wynn Resorts launched an investigation into its founder and CEO.

Shortly after, the Nevada Gaming Control Board started looking into the claims.

Two women came forward to Metro Police accusing casino mogul Steve Wynn of sexual assault. One alleged incident happened in Las Vegas, the other in Chicago. The complaints claimed the assaults happened in the 1970s

“It’s very very difficult to investigate a crime that old,” retired Metro Police Captain Daniel Berry said.

"It’s almost impossible, because if you have physical evidence, I’m sure it’s nonexistent, your witnesses if you have any; a lot are going to dead or moved on, and as time goes on, your mind plays funny games and facts get convoluted or changed."

Another issue is the statute of limitations for sexual assault is 20 years, meaning complaints older than two decades can't be prosecuted.

"That becomes a factor as far as the amount of resources you spend investigating something like this … The time, effort, manpower that will be spent investigating ... without the change of successful prosecution, why waste the time or effort?" Berry said.

That’s why Berry encouraged victims of crimes to go to police as soon as possible.

“It’s so critical that when you become a victim of a crime or even think you’re a victim of the crime, notify the police immediately. The sooner the better chance we have a successful prosecution and we can help you. If you wait, in this case, a number of decades, there's really very little Metro can do," Berry said.

A Metro Police spokesperson wouldn't go on camera, but told said the department will investigate to see if a criminal charge applies.

Since one of the allegations occurred in Chicago, Metro police would not be handling that investigation.

A spokesperson said the department took a report and will be forwarding it to police in Chicago.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.