New Henderson police hire draws concern

Thedrick Andres was recently hired by the Henderson Police Department. (Photo: City of Henderson)

The latest hire with the Henderson Police Department is drawing concern among residents.

Thedrick Andres, the new deputy chief, shot and killed a man in 2014 while he was off duty. Andres was exonerated and maintains he acted in self-defense, but the situation continues to cloud his career.

“I watched him reach down and grab a gun and come up and shoot my brother,” Jindia Blunt said.

In 2014, Andres shot and killed Blunt’s brother, Juan May, outside a Duncanville, Texas restaurant.

Blunt said Andres and her brother were a part of a birthday celebration on a party bus and got into an argument that turned physical. They were unfamiliar with one another before that 2014 night, Blunt said.

According to the court documents, May initiated contact.

Andres was exonerated by a grand jury and continues to maintain he acted in self-defense.

According to court records, Andres’ attorney said he was beaten so badly that he briefly lost consciousness before he was able to get up off the ground and try to escape to his car.

“If wrong-doings had been discovered then the exoneration and the reference to criminal and administrative actions would have shown something different,” Henderson Police Chief LaTesha Watson said.

Watson said she agreed to accept the Police Chief position under the condition that she could choose her deputy chief. She narrowed her choices to a pool of about 17 and ultimately selected Andres.

“I’m very comfortable with the decision I made,” Watson said. “He is a veteran and has made so many contributions to law enforcement. It’s not his fault he was attacked and had to respond to save his life in a way that he had to take someone else’s life.”

Blunt said she plans to fight the dismissal of her family’s case.

The city of Reno did Andres’ background check. His former co-workers in Arlington, Dallas and New Orleans were also interviewed before he was hired.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.