Motorcyclist killed in west Las Vegas Valley crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Motorcyclist killed in west Las Vegas Valley crash

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
(FastCam) (FastCam)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in the west Las Vegas Valley Monday night.

Police responded to the 8000 block of Spring Mountain Road, near Buffalo Road, about 7:47 p.m., Lt. Issac Auten said.The motorcycle collided with a vehicle and the driver of the motorcycle has died.

Eastbound Spring Mountain Road is closed while police investigate. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for more. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.