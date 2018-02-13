Motorcyclist killed in west Las Vegas Valley crash

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in the west Las Vegas Valley Monday night.

Police responded to the 8000 block of Spring Mountain Road, near Buffalo Road, about 7:47 p.m., Lt. Issac Auten said.The motorcycle collided with a vehicle and the driver of the motorcycle has died.

Eastbound Spring Mountain Road is closed while police investigate.

