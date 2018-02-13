Comedian Marty Allen dies in Las Vegas at 95 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Comedian Marty Allen dies in Las Vegas at 95

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
(Wally Fong/AP) (Wally Fong/AP)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Comedian and actor Marty Allen has died in Las Vegas. He was 95.

His spokeswoman Candi Cazau says Allen died Monday night of complications from pneumonia. His wife and performing partner Karon Kate Blackwell was by his side.

The baby-faced, bug-eyed comic whose catchphrase was "hello dere" was a staple of night clubs and TV variety shows in the 1950s and 60s.

He first found fame in the duo Allen & Rossi with partner Steve Rossi, who died in 2014. They were favorites on "The Ed Sullivan Show," and appeared on the same episodes as the Beatles.

After the duo broke up in 1968, Allen took on a series of serious roles on daytime television and made-for-TV movies, and was a regular on "The Hollywood Squares" and other game shows.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.