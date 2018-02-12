Las Vegas police searching for missing man in west valley

Las Vegas police are looking for a man who went missing in the west Las Vegas Valley on Monday.

Police said Theodore Huynh, 75, went missing from the area of Durango Drive and Tropicana Avenue about 12:30 a.m. on Monday. He was last seen wearing a yellow Tommy Hilfiger jacket, tan pants and Nike sandals. He may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding Theodore Huynh or his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at the below listed numbers, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

