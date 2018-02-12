Report: Las Vegas father fled hospital to 'charge phone' after baby daughter's death

Cash Ballew, 26, was charged with murder in the smothering death of his two and a half-month-old daughter, Metro Police said. (Photo: LVMPD)

Police were called to Sunrise Pediatrics Hospital on Monday at 5:00 a.m. to investigate the baby, Cleo Ballew's death after medical staff called it suspicious, Metro said.

Investigation found that her father, Ballew became upset with her at the motel they were staying at, when she wouldn't stop crying. While his girlfriend was away, he put Cleo on her stomach in a Pak 'N Play crib and then pressed the back of her head into her bedding for up to a minute, according to his arrest report. His girlfriend had returned and "lunged" at him to get him to stop, but he held her off with his other arm and told her, "Stop, or I will kill you too."

His girlfriend called for an ambulance. Baby Cleo Ballew was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital. Cash Ballew had left the hospital before police arrived. He claimed he needed to return to the motel to get his phone charger to take one last photo of Cleo, but didn't know he wouldn't be able to get inside, as it was a crime scene. According to the report, a nurse said she saw him leaving the parking lot and he apologized and told her he didn't mean to do what he did.

He later turned himself in and was booked on one count of murder.

The baby's exact cause of death was not released. She was found with an "abrasion, similar to a rug burn, and some scratches" consistent to having her head held down and rubbed onto bedding.

