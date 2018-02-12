Principal: Man attempted to lure student at northwest Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Principal: Man attempted to lure student at northwest Las Vegas middle school

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
(Google Street View) (Google Street View)

A letter was sent home Monday from the principal of Anthony Saville Middle School in northwest Las Vegas warning parents of a man who attempted to lure a student near the school. 

According to the letter from Sean Davis, the man approached a student in a red vehicle, but the student ran away and is safe. Law enforcement is investigating the incident. 

The principal encouraged safe practices, including:

  • Walk in groups to and from school.
  • Never take rides from strangers.
  • Should and yell as loud as you can.

The full letter sent from Principal Sean Davis can be read below.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.