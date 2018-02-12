Principal: Man attempted to lure student at northwest Las Vegas middle school

A letter was sent home Monday from the principal of Anthony Saville Middle School in northwest Las Vegas warning parents of a man who attempted to lure a student near the school.

According to the letter from Sean Davis, the man approached a student in a red vehicle, but the student ran away and is safe. Law enforcement is investigating the incident.

The principal encouraged safe practices, including:

Walk in groups to and from school.

Never take rides from strangers.

Should and yell as loud as you can.

The full letter sent from Principal Sean Davis can be read below.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.