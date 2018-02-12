US Air Force Thunderbirds meet with Las Vegas middle school students

Dozens of middle school students in Las Vegas on Monday had the opportunity to meet with U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and participate in interactive workshops.

Technical Sergeants Darrell Miller and Juan Pablo Izquierdo and Staff Sergeants Rebecca Coronado-Ortiz and Bernadette Kroondyk visited 100 After-School All-Stars at Jim Bridger Middle School. The enlisted members told their "Air Force stories" to the students and answered questions as they led group activities for the students.

“We are so grateful to the men and women from the Thunderbirds team for volunteering their time and talent for the benefit of our students,” said Jodi Manzella executive director of After-School All-Stars.

