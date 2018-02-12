Palms hotel-casino replacing iconic marquee sign

The Palms hotel-casino is replacing its iconic marquee sign this month with a fully-digital version later this year.

The sign replacement comes as part of a $485 million property-wide renovation, according to a press release. Each of the 14-foot tall "PALMS" letters will be removed by crane on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 9:45 a.m.

The Palms is also planning on debuting a new casino floor, new entertainment concepts and a "dramatic" new center bar.

