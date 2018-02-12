Student says arrested teacher at West Tech Academy sent him nude photos

A teacher at West Tech Academy sent nude photos and dirty messages to a student, starting when he was 15 years old, according to court records.

Renee Rine, 36, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 26, for five counts related to inappropriate contact with a student at West Career and Technical Academy. The charges include one felony count of attempted kidnapping; one felony count of lewdness with a minor age 14 or 15; one gross misdemeanor count of child abuse; one felony count of sexual misconduct with people; one gross misdemeanor count of unlawful contact with a minor.

The student said the interactions started about two years ago, when he was a sophomore and she was his geometry teacher, according to her arrest report.

He said she would randomly touch him during class, on his arms and chest. He also said she would stare at him often and she invited him to her house, but he never went. Also invited him to hotel room she rented, but he didn't go, the report stated.

The student said he never sent her any photos of himself and he tried to stop the dirty texting, but she kept doing it. He admitted he had physical attraction to her before but not anymore. He said he saved messages and photos, shared them with police.

The investigation by CCSD police substantiated allegations that she had inappropriate contact with the student, according to a release. Rine was hired by CCSD in Aug. 2015 and had been a math teacher at West Career and Technical Academy since then.

Once she is released from jail, her employment status will be considered "assigned to home," the district said.

