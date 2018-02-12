Daughter: Popular crooner Vic Damone dies in Florida at 89 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Daughter: Popular crooner Vic Damone dies in Florida at 89

Posted: Updated:
Actress Pier Angeli, left, and her husband singer Vic Damone are seen during a February 5, 1963, "Summit at the Sands" show at the Sands in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas News Bureau) Actress Pier Angeli, left, and her husband singer Vic Damone are seen during a February 5, 1963, "Summit at the Sands" show at the Sands in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas News Bureau)
Las Vegas entertainment stars pose for a Colliers Magazine photo shoot on July 21, 1953. From left: Milton Berle, Pier Angeli, Red Skelton, Gale Storm, Vic Damone, Spike Jones and Herb Shriner. (Las Vegas News Bureau) Las Vegas entertainment stars pose for a Colliers Magazine photo shoot on July 21, 1953. From left: Milton Berle, Pier Angeli, Red Skelton, Gale Storm, Vic Damone, Spike Jones and Herb Shriner. (Las Vegas News Bureau)
American singer and entertainer Vic Damone, left, rehearses at the Flamingo in Las Vegas on January 1, 1950. (Las Vegas News Bureau) American singer and entertainer Vic Damone, left, rehearses at the Flamingo in Las Vegas on January 1, 1950. (Las Vegas News Bureau)
MIAMI (AP) -

Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.

Damone's mellow baritone brought him million-selling records and sustained a half-century career in recordings, movies and nightclub, concert and television appearance.

Frank Sinatra once said he had "the best pipes in the business."

Victoria Damone told The Associated Press in a phone interview Monday that her father died Sunday at a Miami Beach hospital from complications of a respiratory illness. Damone had been living in retirement in Palm Beach with his fifth wife, Rena Rowan, who died in November 2016.

Damone's hit singles included "Again," "You're Breaking My Heart," "My Heart Cries for You," "On the Street Where You Live" and, in 1957, the title song of the Cary Grant film "An Affair to Remember."

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.