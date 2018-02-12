Henderson Fire Department accepting applications for firefighters

The Henderson Fire Department is looking to add brave men and women to the team.

The department is accepting applications for firefighters from Monday through March 12. Applications are limited to the first 1,800 people.

Applicants are not required to be Henderson residents but must meet the following minimum qualifications:

Have a high school diploma or equivalent

Be at least 18 years old at the time of the written examination for firefighter

Have a valid Nevada or "border state" driver's license or be able to obtain one within 30 days of starting the fire academy

Have a current Emergency Medical Technician certification by the time of the chief's interview

Anyone interested in applying can visit JoinHendersonFire.com.

The selection process to become a Henderson firefighter includes a written exam, oral board, selection interviews, background investigation, psychological and medical exams. Applicants must also present a valid candidate physical ability test card or notice that confirms passing on or after Nov. 21, 2017.

Henderson firefighters make between $50,989.12 and $87, 214.40 with a 56-hour work week.

