Henderson Fire Department accepting applications for firefighter - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Henderson Fire Department accepting applications for firefighters

Posted: Updated:
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

The Henderson Fire Department is looking to add brave men and women to the team. 

The department is accepting applications for firefighters from Monday through March 12. Applications are limited to the first 1,800 people. 

Applicants are not required to be Henderson residents but must meet the following minimum qualifications: 

  • Have a high school diploma or equivalent
  • Be at least 18 years old at the time of the written examination for firefighter
  • Have a valid Nevada or "border state" driver's license or be able to obtain one within 30 days of starting the fire academy 
  • Have a current Emergency Medical Technician certification by the time of the chief's interview

 Anyone interested in applying can visit JoinHendersonFire.com

The selection process to become a Henderson firefighter includes a written exam, oral board, selection interviews, background investigation, psychological and medical exams. Applicants must also present a valid candidate physical ability test card or notice that confirms passing on or after Nov. 21, 2017. 

Henderson firefighters make between $50,989.12 and $87, 214.40 with a 56-hour work week. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.