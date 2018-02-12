Country singer Billy Currington coming to Vegas

Country singer Billy Currington is bringing his 2018 tour to Las Vegas!

The talented Georgia native has spent more than a decade in the spotlight proving he’s truly a man for all seasons. Currington has earned 12 number one singles to his name, including the double-platinum hits “People Are Crazy” and “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right.” Possessing one of the smoothest and most distinct voices in any genre of music, Currington is equally skilled at delivering upbeat summertime anthems as well as exploring the complexities of life and love with a poignant ballad. His latest album Summer Forever debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

Additionally, country duo LOCASH will be joining Currington on the upcoming tour, bringing their signature high energy live performance. LOCASH broke out in 2015 with their gracious gold-certified hit, “I Love This Life," followed by the flirtatious gold-certified number one smash, “I Know Somebody.” Their current single “Don’t Get Better Than That” is climbing the country charts.

Currington will perform at the Sunset Amphitheater at Sunset Station on Friday, May 18, 2018. Tickets start at $25 and go on sale Friday, February 16, 2018 at 10 a.m. (PST). You can purchase them here.

