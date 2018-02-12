Henderson police searching for suspected bank robber

Henderson police said they need the public's help to identify a suspected bank robber.

Police said on Feb. 4, the suspect entered the U.S. Bank, located at 2511 Anthem Village Drive, near Eastern Avenue and Anthem Parkway, at about 12:20 p.m. and passed a note demanding money from an employee. The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect walked out of the bank.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Police described the suspect as a black man, standing about 5'7" tall, and weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved shirt with the word "Affliction" in white lettering, eyeglasses and denim pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

