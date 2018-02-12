Man killed in west Las Vegas shooting identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man killed in west Las Vegas shooting identified

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide on Feb. 7, 2018. (Brad Boyer/FOX5) Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide on Feb. 7, 2018. (Brad Boyer/FOX5)
Medical examiners have identified a man who was killed in a shooting on Feb. 7

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, Terrell Thomas Jones died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner was ruled a homicide. 

Las Vegas Metro police said Jones was found in the 3300 block of Robin Nest Court, near Desert Inn Road and Hualapai Way, after the suspect went to an ex-girlfriend's home, kicked down a door, and shot him. The suspect then kidnapped the woman. The woman was able to escape the suspect and ask for help.

The suspect was later captured by Metro police. 

