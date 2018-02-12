Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Kingman

A man has died after an officer-involved shooting in Kingman Saturday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 8:15 p.m., the Kingman Police Department was alerted to a possible domestic violence incident occurred in an RV park in the 2800 block of Airway Avenue.

An officer attempted to reach the people in the RV where the reported domestic violence took place. During that time, a "confrontation occurred between the officer" and man. The man was shot by the officer.

No officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.

The incident is being investigated by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

