Man killed in deadly shooting near Sahara and Paradise identified

A man is dead after a shooting Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Officers responded to the incident at 8:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of Van Patten Street, near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road.

According to Lt. Dan McGrath, of Metro, a ShotSpotter alert also detected the shooting.

Arriving officers found a man, identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as Kenyon Tyler, 26, with multiple gunshot wounds, McGrath said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

McGrath said the preliminary investigation indicated there was an altercation outside of a building when someone pulled out a gun and fired seven to eight times.

Two hours later, officers at the scene of the deadly shooting heard gunshots and discovered a shooting took place in the 2500 block of Sherwood Street. McGrath said it appeared the two shootings are connected.

Police said the shootings may have stemmed from a disagreement over the sale of narcotics.

A suspect has not been taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.