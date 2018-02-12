Man killed in deadly shooting near Sahara and Paradise

A man is dead after a shooting Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Officers responded to the incident at 8:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of Van Patten Street, near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road.

According to Lt. Dan McGrath, of Metro, a ShotSpotter alert also detected the shooting.

Arriving officers found a man in his late 20's with multiple gunshot wounds, McGrath said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

McGrath said the preliminary investigation indicated there was an altercation outside of a building when someone pulled out a gun and fired seven to eight times.

Two hours later, officers at the scene of the deadly shooting heard gunshots and discovered a shooting took place in the 2500 block of Sherwood Street. McGrath said it appeared the two shootings are connected.

McGrath said the shootings may be drug- and gang-related.

A suspect has not been taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.