Unfinished Vegas casino-resort to open in 2020

The Fontainebleau on the Las Vegas Strip, seen under construction in this undated photo. (FOX5) The Fontainebleau on the Las Vegas Strip, seen under construction in this undated photo. (FOX5)
The long-mothballed unfinished Fontainebleau casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip is scheduled to open under a new name in 2020.

The 63-story bluish tower will be transformed into The Drew Las Vegas under a partnership between hospitality giant Marriott International and New York-based real estate firm Witkoff.

The companies told The Associated Press ahead of the Monday announcement that the property will feature a casino, approximately 4,000 rooms and suites, convention and meeting space, and a variety of entertainment, nightlife, retail and dining options.

The site is near the Circus Circus and SLS hotel-casinos. The luxury property will also be home to the Strip's first JW Marriott and the company's top-end "Edition" brand.

The Drew will be one of two casino projects expected to open on the northern end of Strip in 2020.

