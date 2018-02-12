1 person shot east of Las Vegas Strip - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

1 person shot east of Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police are responding to a shooting east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Police responded to the 2500 block of Sherwood Street, near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road, about 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Lt. Isaac Auten said. One person was shot in the torso and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The suspect is at large, Auten said. 

