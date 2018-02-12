5 traditional and 5 quirky ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas

Valentine’s Day is only a couple of days away in Las Vegas, so it’s about time to make plans with significant others, loved ones or friends.

If you’re looking for something a little more out of the box, Las Vegas is a city that can provide a multitude of experiences. There are also a lot of ways to enjoy the holiday in more traditional ways. Here are a few of both:

TRADITIONAL

Dine on the famous Las Vegas Strip

With the food scene Las Vegas has become known for, this one is a no-brainer. But instead of just a nice meal, consider a Strip-side dining experience for a view of the world-famous boulevard and some people-watching. A few of the restaurants you may want to consider -- known for the view and the meal -- include Eiffel Tower Restaurant at Paris, Mon Ami Gabi opposite the Fountains at Bellagio or Scarpetta inside the Cosmopolitan.

Want to skip the Strip? Try out Binions Steakhouse for a view of downtown Las Vegas and a view of the Strip from afar or Marche Bacchus in The Lakes.

Take in some (very high) sights

Feb. 14 is also National Ferris Wheel Day and while the High Roller at the Linq is technically an observation wheel, High Roller has some memorable packages available for tying the knot. Packages range from $725 to $1,475 and include a private cabin, champagne, chocolate and roses. Call 702-322-0537 for more details.

Sample chocolate after a cactus stroll

Ethel M chocolate factory in Henderson is known for its light displays around the holidays, but the cactus garden also lights up for the week of Valentine’s Day. A stroll through the garden is free and chocolate tastings start at $15.

Enjoy poetry from a master of love

Las Vegas’ “renowned love poet” Lee Mallory will be performing at Janco Books (2202 W. Charleston Boulevard) for free Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. featuring drummer Daniel Williams. Mallory is known for his works dating back to 1969 and became a Vegas transplant a few years ago.

The Vegas classic, take in a show

There may be no better day than Valentine’s Day to experience Las Vegas by seeing a show. On Wednesday, there’s the choice of classic long-running shows such as Cirque du Soliel’s “O,” David Copperfield or Human Nature, or temporary acts such as Diana Ross or Bruno Mars.

QUIRKY

St. Valentine’s Day Massacre at Mob Museum

Feb. 14 is a big day at the Mob Museum (National Museum of Organized Crime & Law Enforcement, 300 Steward Avenue). Most importantly, it should be known as the anniversary of the St. Valentine’s Day massacre, the Mob Museum will be free for Nevada residents and buy one-get one for non-locals all day. Wednesday will also debut a new exhibition, “Organized Crime Today.”

Hear us out – take a hike

With winds blowing in through the weekend, the valley is cooling off a little bit, but Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 64 degrees, which is nearly perfect hiking weather. Take the loved one through the various hikes in Red Rock Canyon, Lake Mead, or cool off a little more at Mt. Charleston (and stop by the Lodge for some hot cocoa).

Get married at McCarran airport

FOX5’s Tiana Bohner brought you this story last week, but for a limited time you can get hitched at McCarran International Airport (sort of). Check out all the details about the pop-up license bureau by clicking here. It’s the perfect idea if you’re flying in for the holiday and can’t wait.

Destroy a bunch of stuff

On-again, off-again relationship and need to release some aggression? Wreck Room (4090 Schiff Drive, Chinatown) opened last week and for a price, Valentine’s Day can be celebrated by smashing random items – for fun. Wreck Room doesn’t have any holiday specials, but packages start at $35 and escalate to $1,000 to destroy a car.

Step into another world for an exotic cocktail

Wednesday is ladies’ night at The Golden Tiki (3939 Spring Mountain Road), but for Valentine’s Day the Disney-esque tiki bar is offering $25 bowl specials on the scorpion and zombie punch bowls, serving two to four drinkers (usually $35 and $45, respectively). DJ Michael Toast will be spinning grooves all night and women drink free tiki punch from 8 p.m. to midnight – Galentine’s Day, anybody?

