Surviving victims of Grand Canyon helicopter crash flown to Las Vegas

A man was shot outside of a Mariana's market in the west Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon.More >
A company is looking to revolutionize the way we experience concerts and other events.More >
On Saturday, actress Katherine Heigl posted on Twitter how she helped a dozen of the Pomeranians abandoned in Sandy Valley in November.More >
As parents, when do you need to get help for your child?More >
Three people have been killed in a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon, according to Hualapai Nation police Chief Francis Bradley.More >
Two businesses in the same shopping center are targeted by thieves, just days apart.More >
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man who detained a boy in a west Valley retail store restroom.More >
UNLV executive associate athletics director of compliance Eric Toliver resigned Friday, according to the university.More >
Police arrested a Georgia man who allegedly spanked a stranger’s 2-year-old son at a grocery store.More >
