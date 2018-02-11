Surviving victims of Grand Canyon helicopter crash flown to Las Vegas

The four surviving victims of the Grand Canyon helicopter crash were airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital.

They were admitted to University Medical Center and listed in critical condition, according to UMC representative Danita Cohen. The three other passengers in the helicopter were killed in the crash on Saturday.

Arizona Hualapai Nation police Chief Francis Bradley said a total of seven people, including the pilot, were in the helicopter at the time of the crash. As of Sunday morning, recovery and rescue efforts are still underway to reach the three deceased victims, Bradley confirmed.

Bradley said the National Transportation Safety Board is expected to arrive at the crash site Sunday afternoon to continue the investigation.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating the incident, according to FAA representative Allen Kenitzer.

A statement from Papillon Airways is expected to be released by noon.

