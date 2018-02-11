Flu takes life of 24-year-old Valley woman; loved ones honor her memory

The flu has claimed the lives of 22 people in Clark County since the start of the new year. The latest death is a 24-year-old Las Vegas Valley woman. On Saturday night, friends of Jenna Libidinsky gathered to honor her life.

“We've all known her for a really long time, it's crazy,” Gabrielle Hile and Brittny DiCello said. “There's no one like her.”

Dozens of people counted Jenna as a close friend.

“She was the person that was always like 'let's go do this, let's try this new place,'” Hile said. “'Let's go get sushi.' Sushi was her thing.”

Jenna’s friends said she started feeling sick shortly after the new year.

“She literally was not able to get out of bed,” Hile said. “It was so sad. She looked so miserable.”

Doctors diagnosed her with the flu, giving her antibiotics, steroids and an inhaler. Jenna battled the flu for two weeks. Her friends video chatted with her every night.

“Me and Andrea were probably the last of her friends to talk to her,” Hile said.

Doctors said her case of the flu turned into bronchitis, then walking pneumonia.

In less than 12 hours, her condition took a turn for the worse.

“She sounded like she was better when we were talking to her on Tuesday night,” Hile said. “Then at four the next morning is when she collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.”

Her friends are still in shock. They said Jenna was healthy but did not get a flu shot.

“If she had a flu shot, what could have been different... what could have been different?” Hile wondered.

Next month is Jenna’s birthday. Instead of celebrating with her, her loved ones are left honoring the 24 years they did share.

“How do you accept the fact that your best friend is gone and she's not going to be able to answer your FaceTime call?” Hile said.

“I think her dad said it the best: 'The pain of losing her is worth it for knowing her,'” Andrea O’Donnell said.

If you’d like to help the family pay for Jenna’s medical and funeral costs, you can visit: https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-jenna-libidinski

