Moped rider dies week after crash with garbage truck in east valley

A 61-year-old man died seven days after a crash between a moped and a garbage truck in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police were notified on Feb. 17 that the driver of the moped succumbed to his injuries and died at Sunrise Hospital, police said.

The crash happened on Boulder Highway before Russell Road about 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 10, according to RTC. Lt. Patricia Cervantes of Metro Police said a moped drove into the back of a Republic Services truck. The driver of the moped was transported to the hospital with very serious injuries, Cervantes said.

Boulder Highway southbound was closed from Emerald Avenue to Russell Road while police investigated. The road was reopened about 5:30 p.m.

His death marks the 11th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction for 2018. The Clark County Coroner's office will release the man's identity pending notification.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.