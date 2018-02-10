East Las Vegas crash injures moped rider - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

East Las Vegas crash injures moped rider

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A crash Saturday afternoon left a moped rider injured and closed an intersection, police said.

The crash happened on Boulder Highway before Russell Road about 3:30 p.m., according to RTC. Lt. Patricia Cervantes of Metro Police said a moped drove into the back of a Republic Services truck. The driver of the moped was transported to the hospital with very serious injuries, Cervantes said. 

Boulder Highway southbound was closed from Emerald Avenue to Russell Road while police investigate. The road was reopened about 5:30 p.m.

