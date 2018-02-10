Man shot outside west Las Vegas Valley business

A man was shot outside of a Mariana's market in the west Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police responded about 2 p.m. to a shopping center near Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard where they said one person was shot. The suspect left in a vehicle and was not in custody, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patricia Cervantes.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries and was awake, Cervantes said. No information was released about the suspect or the vehicle.

