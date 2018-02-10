Enjoy a wine and chocolate tasting at Downtown Container Park Sa - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Enjoy a wine and chocolate tasting at Downtown Container Park Saturday night

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
(Downtown Container Park/Facebook)

Downtown Container Park in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday night is hosting a Valentine's Day-themed wine walk, billed "Love the WINE You're With."

Guests can bring a loved one or friend to the quirky shopping center at Fremont and 7th streets between 5 and 8 p.m. and enjoy unlimited wine tastings and live entertainment while exploring boutique stores and eateries. (If you're unfamiliar with the area, look for the giant, fire-shooting praying mantis.)

Twenty wines will be offered including white, red and rose varieties. Each ticket includes a chocolate pairing. Tickets are available online for $25 or at Container Park's gates for $30. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

