Enjoy a wine and chocolate tasting at Downtown Container Park Saturday night

Downtown Container Park in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday night is hosting a Valentine's Day-themed wine walk, billed "Love the WINE You're With."

Guests can bring a loved one or friend to the quirky shopping center at Fremont and 7th streets between 5 and 8 p.m. and enjoy unlimited wine tastings and live entertainment while exploring boutique stores and eateries. (If you're unfamiliar with the area, look for the giant, fire-shooting praying mantis.)

Twenty wines will be offered including white, red and rose varieties. Each ticket includes a chocolate pairing. Tickets are available online for $25 or at Container Park's gates for $30.

Because our love for you is endless, here is a sweet preview of @oakandivydtlv‘s Valentine’s Day cocktails— available only at #ContainerPark starting this weekend! ???? pic.twitter.com/TlzjDRZZf2 — Container Park (@DTContainerPark) February 9, 2018

