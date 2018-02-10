Facebook tests 'downvote button' for posts

Facebook is testing out a "downvote" button," according to multiple news reports.

Tech-Crunch reports Facebook is testing the button on five percent of Android users in the United States whose language is set to English.

Facebook said this is not the long-clamored-for dislike button.

Instead, users can signal to Facebook a comment that they believe is offensive, misleading or off-topic.

Downvoting was made popular by Reddit.

In response to news of Facebook’s test of downvoting, Reddit founder and CEO Alexis Ohanian tweeted,

"Sincerest form of flattery! Wish I’d trademarked it and 'upvote' when came up with it."

