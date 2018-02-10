New Yorker completes Honor 58 campaign to remember 1 October victims through kindness

Tommy Maher has traveled thousands of miles, to perform hundreds of acts of kindness, all to pay tribute to the victims of the 1 October shooting.

"All I was focused on was honoring the victims the best I could,” Maher said.

The New Yorker wasn't at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, but he said the feeling was familiar.

"It was such a horrific event, and back home in New York, it reminded me of Sept. 11 ... and we lost a member of our firehouse that day. Ever since that, I made a pact with myself to make a difference."

This time, that difference was a cross-country trip to the hometowns of each of the 58 1 October victims.

The journey started in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. The path took him across the U.S. Each stop along the way, he did something to honor the 58 victims.

"I made these leather bracelets with each individuals name on it, and when I stopped into town, I would do an act of kindness and hand the bracelet off."

In Spokane, Washington he gave strangers flowers in honor of Rachel Parker.

In Huntington Beach, he paid for people's soda, in honor of Christiana Duarte.

He said he made sure every 1 October victim was remembered.

His journey was completed, but he said he hopes his message will continue on.

"Just give somebody a smile. It doesn't have to cost anything to be kind.”

