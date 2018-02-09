Cocktail servers, bartenders wanted at new Venetian bar

The Venetian Las Vegas, which is a Sands Las Vegas property on the Strip, seen in an undated photo. (FOX5 FILE)

A new bar at the Venetian is looking to hire bartenders and cocktail servers.

Interviews will be held during a job fair on Feb. 13, and Feb. 15 for the positions at the new Gondola Bar located inside the Grand Canal Shops.

The business is looking for "experienced and enthusiastic" employees who have knowledge of cocktails, beer, wine, and food. Applicants must be at least 21-years-old and have a Clark County health card and alcohol awareness card. Employees should expect to work a range of hours including peak periods, evenings, holidays and weekends.

Full-time and part-time positions are available with a salary range of $15.00 to $18.00 an hour.

The job fair will take place at Bally's Casino Food Court at the Johnny Rockets restaurant. On Tuesday, Feb. 13, it will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. On Thursday, Feb. 15, it will run from noon until 4 p.m.

