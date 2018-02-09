Report: Steve Wynn to give up control of ex-wife's shares

The Board of Directors of Wynn Resorts announced it formed a special committee "comprised solely of independent directors to investigate allegations" against Steve Wynn named in a Jan. 26, 2018 Wall Street Journal article.

The Board of Directors of Wynn Resorts announced it formed a special committee "comprised solely of independent directors to investigate allegations" against Steve Wynn named in a Jan. 26, 2018 Wall Street Journal article.

The chair of the Republican National Committee says they will return contributions from former finance chair Steve Wynn if he's found guilty of sexual misconduct allegations.

The chair of the Republican National Committee says they will return contributions from former finance chair Steve Wynn if he's found guilty of sexual misconduct allegations.

A former cocktail waitress shared her experiences of sexual harassment by Steve Wynn in 1998.

A former cocktail waitress shared her experiences of sexual harassment by Steve Wynn in 1998.

Charlotte Arrowsmith said she's ecstatic over the news her former boss, Steve Wynn resigning as CEO of Wynn International.

Charlotte Arrowsmith said she's ecstatic over the news her former boss, Steve Wynn resigning as CEO of Wynn International.

Steve Wynn resigned as CEO and Chairman of Wynn Resorts Tuesday. (Photo: Associated Press)

Steve Wynn resigned as CEO and Chairman of Wynn Resorts Tuesday. (Photo: Associated Press)

A Wynn Resorts stockholder filed a lawsuit against Steve Wynn and several others stemming from sexual harassment claims.

A Wynn Resorts stockholder filed a lawsuit against Steve Wynn and several others stemming from sexual harassment claims.

Steve Wynn is shown in an undated file image.

Steve Wynn is shown in an undated file image.

Former cocktail waitresses who worked for Steve Wynn's casinos, said sexual harassment was common and, in some cases, it was part of the company handbook.

Former cocktail waitresses who worked for Steve Wynn's casinos, said sexual harassment was common and, in some cases, it was part of the company handbook.

Steve Wynn resigned as CEO and Chairman of Wynn Resorts Tuesday. (Photo: Associated Press)

Steve Wynn resigned as CEO and Chairman of Wynn Resorts Tuesday. (Photo: Associated Press)

Report: Steve Wynn to give up control of ex-wife's shares

Steve Wynn resigned as CEO and Chairman of Wynn Resorts Tuesday. (Photo: Associated Press)

Steve Wynn has agreed to give up control of his ex-wife, Elaine Wynn's shares of Wynn Resorts, Ltd, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report states, if it is approved by a judge, Steve's "voting power will shrink to 11.8 percent of the shares" and Elaine will be able to determine what to do with her share of 9.4 percent.

Bloomberg reported that Steve had no immediate plans to sell his shares.

Elaine previously said that she wanted the ability to sell her shares to focus on philanthropy, the report stated.

Steve has been at the center of sexual harassment allegations. Wynn shares dropped after the allegations surfaced in media reports. He stepped down from his position as CEO and chairman of Wynn Resorts as well as his position as finance chair for the Republican National Committee.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.