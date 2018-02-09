Report: Steve Wynn to give up control of ex-wife's shares - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Report: Steve Wynn to give up control of ex-wife's shares

Posted: Updated:
Steve Wynn resigned as CEO and Chairman of Wynn Resorts Tuesday. (Photo: Associated Press) Steve Wynn resigned as CEO and Chairman of Wynn Resorts Tuesday. (Photo: Associated Press)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5/BLOOMBERG) -

Steve Wynn has agreed to give up control of his ex-wife, Elaine Wynn's shares of Wynn Resorts, Ltd, according to a Bloomberg report. 

The report states, if it is approved by a judge, Steve's "voting power will shrink to 11.8 percent of the shares" and Elaine will be able to determine what to do with her share of 9.4 percent. 

Bloomberg reported that Steve had no immediate plans to sell his shares. 

Elaine previously said that she wanted the ability to sell her shares to focus on philanthropy, the report stated. 

Steve has been at the center of sexual harassment allegations. Wynn shares dropped after the allegations surfaced in media reports. He stepped down from his position as CEO and chairman of Wynn Resorts as well as his position as finance chair for the Republican National Committee. 

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.