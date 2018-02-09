1 October survivor finally comes home, more than 4 months after shooting

More than four months after the 1 October shooting, one survivor is finally going home. (Photo: Jason Westerhaus / FOX5)

More than four months after the 1 October shooting, one survivor is finally going home. Rosemarie Melanson spent 131 days in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Rosemarie and her family have a huge support system and many of those people were at the hospital Friday. When her family brought her outside to the crowd, emotions ran high.

Rosemarie spent eight weeks on life support. She had damage to her ribs, stomach, liver, kidneys and her spleen. During her recovery, her family spent Thanksgiving, Christmas and even a 31st wedding anniversary in the hospital. Rosemarie said knowing her family needed her and having the support of the community is what kept her going.

“It really, really didn't hit me until this happened to me and the community really rallied and showed their support in so many ways,” Rosemarie said.

She still has a long road to recovery. She’ll have to go back for another surgery and she’ll have to do months of physical therapy.

On Friday, Rosemarie said she’s just excited to be able to spend the time with her family and friends. She said her love for her family has never been stronger.

