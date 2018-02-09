1 October gunman had anti-anxiety meds in system

An autopsy found Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had anti-anxiety drugs in his system but was not under the influence of them and was otherwise healthy.

The autopsy was released Friday in response to a lawsuit brought by The Associated Press and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

It showed signs of benzodiazepines in Paddock's system but said because the substances were found in his urine and not his blood, Paddock wasn't under the influence of the medication. The report said he was overweight but otherwise healthy.

Paddock killed 58 people and injured more than 800 others when he unleashed a hail of bullets onto a musical venue below from his high-rise suite at the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel on Oct. 1.

Paddock fatally shot himself before officers stormed his hotel suite.

