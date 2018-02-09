Thieves target stores at Las Vegas shopping center during same week

Suspected robbers were captured on camera at a Las Vegas Store. (Source: First & Goal)

Two businesses in the same shopping center were targeted by thieves, just days apart.

On Monday, GNC on Fort Apache and Tropicana was hit. Then on Thursday, the store right next door, First & Goal, was also robbed.

The store owner does not believe the robberies are related. But he said it is a problem that’s been going on for too long.

Just 15 minutes after opening, store owner Jamie Schefflin said a man walked in and out with $500 worth of merchandise.

Schefflin believes he did not work alone. Two other men were seen in the surveillance video, who were able to distract the store employee.

“It wears on you over a while,” Schefflin said. “Over the past year, it's been about $4,000 worth of merchandise stolen.”

He’s added security cameras inside and signs outside to try to deter thieves.

Have you seen this man? He got away with hundreds of dollars worth of merch from First & Goal. Owner says this is just one in a string of brazen thefts. Details on @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/T8ZnHT57ws — Tiana Bohner (@FOX5_Tiana) February 9, 2018

“We thought we'd embarrass some people, catch them on camera and post it,” he said.

But so far, Schefflin said it’s not enough to keep his employees and customers safe.

“People have told us numerous times they're afraid to shop here in the evenings now,” Schefflin said. “I have had to have more than one person on the staff at the store all the time now. That just doubles my payroll which makes it even more difficult to stay in business but I can't risk them getting hurt or injured.”

He said it’s tough to keep merchandise on the shelves.

“There’s only so long you can stay open and keep losing money,” he said.

Schefflin added he wants the shopping center to add security cameras outside the stores.

If you have any information, contact Metro police or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Written by: Tiana Bohner

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.