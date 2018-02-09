Las Vegas Lights FC ready for franchise opener

Saturday night, the Las Vegas Lights FC will kickoff their inaugural season, while Friday morning marked the final practice before the Lights FC go under the lights at Cashman Field.

"I have no words to explain, it's my first time playing professional. I'm just really looking forward to this," Lights FC midfielder, Christian Gonzalez said.

Saturday night Las Vegas will play host to Major League Soccer's Montreal Impact to kick off the preseason schedule.

"Come to one game and give us a shot, see the singing and the dancing and the cheering and the marching and the drumming and the ole, ole, ole, one time, then fine. And if you don't have a good time fine, but I know you're going to come back because it's the best value proposition in town," Lights FC founder and owner, Brett Lashbrook said.

Lashbrook said he wants the best show in town and the best team in the league, which is why he hired head coach Chelis to bring in the talent necessary to win.

"Vegas wants winners, that's the best way to summarize it. Vegas wants winners, supports winners. People come to Vegas to win that describes our city," Lights FC midfielder, Jordan Portugal said.

"We're entertainers at the end of the world, but people want to win and we believe you can score goals, play offensive and you can win. It's like Jerry Tarkanian in the '80s with what he did with college basketball, you can do both, you can play exciting, play up tempo and you can win," Lashbrook said.

Many of the players on the roster will make their professional soccer debuts Saturday night and when that first whistle sounds, it will be yet another example of Las Vegas being not just a sports town, but a soccer city.

"We know we're on to something. We are a soccer city, we're the second largest city in the entire world without a professional soccer team and finally (Saturday) night in downtown Las Vegas, we get to prove it to the world," Lashbrook said.

Las Vegas Lights FC tickets start as low as $10.

