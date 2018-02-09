UNLV director who oversaw student conduct and discipline resigns amid investigation

UNLV executive associate athletics director of compliance Eric Toliver resigned Friday, according to the university. (PHOTO: UNLV)

UNLV executive associate athletics director of compliance Eric Toliver resigned Friday, according to the university.

Toliver had been under investigation for an undisclosed reason.

UNLV would not comment on the matter, citing confidentiality.

Eric Toliver, 39, was in his 18th year at UNLV and 10th year in his current role.

Toliver's responsibilities included "overseeing all aspects of NCAA regulations and conducting internal and external investigations to ensure that UNLV's 17 Division I sports, staff and coaches remain in compliance with NCAA regulations." He also supervised of the UNLV softball program and oversaw all UNLV student-athlete conduct and discipline related matters.

