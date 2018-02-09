Spherical entertainment venue coming to Las Vegas

The MSG Sphere is expected to "pioneer the next generation of transformative, immersive experiences." (Madison Square Garden Company)

The venue will have a scalable capacity of 18,000 seats, with all seats in front of the stage. (Madison Square Garden Company)

An example of the interior of the MSG sphere is shown. (Madison Square Garden Company)

A company is looking to revolutionize the way we experience concerts and other events.

The Madison Square Garden Company is expected to break ground on the "MSG Sphere" in the second half of 2018 for a new venue in Las Vegas. The venue will be a spherical shape, which will be the design for all future venues. It will be more than 360 feet tall and have a width of more than 500 feet.

The venue "will feature game-changing technologies" that will "revolutionize the way artists and audiences connect."

The exterior of the sphere will be fully programmable creating a digital showcase, the interior of the sphere will feature the "highest resolution media display on earth," a custom spherical camera, acoustic sound system, a new architecture for wireless connectivity, and first-class amenities.

The venue has a seating capacity of more than 18,000 seats, with seats in front of the stage and up to 5,000 standing general admission.

The venue will be located on Sands Avenue between Manhattan Street and Koval Lane. A pedestrian bridge will connect the venue and the Las Vegas Sands' Venetian and Palazzo properties.

It is expected to open as early as late 2020.

