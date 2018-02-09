Former boxer sentenced to six years for strangulation, attempted murder and kidnapping of woman

Archie Ray Marquez, seen in an undated photo. (Source: KRQE-TV)

A former professional boxer from New Mexico was sentenced Thursday for strangling and kidnapping his female partner.

Archie Ray Marquez, 29, was sentenced to a minimum of six years in prison, according to court records.

He was convicted of first degree kidnapping, attempted murder, battery constituting domestic violence by strangulation and battery with intent to commit a crime. Marquez will also have to pay $10,860.33 in restitution.

RELATED: Pro boxer arrested in Henderson, accused of strangling woman

He was originally arrested in Henderson back in Sept. of 2016 when a woman called 9-1-1 to report that Marquez had a gun pointed at her head. Marquez has a lengthy criminal history in Las Vegas and Albuquerque, according to police.

Marquez received credit for 504 days served behind bars, according to court documents.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.