Vegas Strong Resiliency Center urges 1 October to register for help

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center wants anyone who was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival during the mass shooting to fill out a form online, so staff can follow-up with additional resources.

Survivors of the shooting, anyone dealing with the effects of it including hotel workers, taxi cab drivers or bystanders who tried to help are all encouraged to register.

Staff will follow-up with those who registered to assess needs and provide updates. Available resources include victim advocacy, support, legal assistance, counseling, spiritual care referrals, or help to apply for funding. Some may be eligible for funds from then Nevada Victims of Crime Program. Anyone who was injured or present during the shooting must apply for assistance through the Nevada Victims of Crime Program by Oct. 1, 2018. An on-site therapist is also available every day by phone or for walk-ins.

The center is located at 1524 Pinto Lane from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The center can be reached by phone at 702-455-AIDE or 1-833-299-AIDE, or by email.

In addition, two therapy support groups are meeting in Southern Nevada for survivors and their family members, and more groups are expected to start soon including one for Spanish speakers. The support groups are not open to the general public. The support groups are free and facilitated by local therapists, Both are held on Tuesday nights. Starting Feb. 13, Dignity Health will host a group at its Siena Campus on 3001 St. Rose Parkway from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The other is at the Creative Solutions Counseling Center at 7371 West Charleston Boulevard from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Other resources for survivors include The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, which now has an on-site attorney at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center. The Institute for the Fiduciary Standard unveiled a website to help connect survivors and family members of 1 October with financial advisors throughout the U.S.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.