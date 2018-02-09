Man sustained self-inflicted gunshot wound after Las Vegas officer-involved shooting

Las Vegas Metro police said a man sustained a self-inflicted gunshot after an officer-involved shooting on Feb.6.

During a press conference on Thursday, Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank said officers responded to the 3300 block of Lingo Street, near Cheyenne Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive, just after 2 p.m. for a report of a possible suicidal man. A caller said an intoxicated man, identified as 42-year-old Alan Baker, was inside the home threatening to harm himself and was armed with a handgun and knives. The caller also said Baker was known to fight with police.

Arriving officers located family members who were outside of the home. As the officers were talking to them, Baker came out of the front door and pulled a firearm out of the bathrobe that he was wearing. A sergeant moved the family out of harm's way and Officer Marcus Martin told Baker to drop the weapon. He did not listen and instead pointed it toward Officer Martin.

Officer Martin fired two rounds from his gun towards Baker and Baker went around the corner towards the front door of the home. While he was out of sight, Officer Martin and the sergeant heard a single gunshot.

Hank said the investigation revealed that the single gunshot hear was Baker shooting himself in the head.

Officers approached Baker, called for medical help and rendered aid. He was taken to University Medical Center where he remains on life support. Baker is not expected to survive.

Officer Martin was wearing a body-worn camera and it was activated. Part of the footage was shown during the press conference.

Baker had two priors from California in 2010 which included assault on a person and battery with serious bodily harm. Locally, he had traffic warrants.

He faces two counts of assault on a protected person from this incident.

The shooting marked Metro's third officer-involved shooting of 2018.

