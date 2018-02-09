Nevada judge blocks media reports on Officer Charleston Hartfiel - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nevada judge blocks media reports on Officer Charleston Hartfield's autopsy

A Nevada judge listened to arguments in court on Feb. 9, 2018. (LasVegasCourts/Twitter) A Nevada judge listened to arguments in court on Feb. 9, 2018. (LasVegasCourts/Twitter)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5/AP) -

A Nevada judge ruled in favor of a widow of a Las Vegas police officer killed during 1 October who sought to block media reports about redacted autopsy records that were made public. 

Hartfield's attorney Anthony Sgro argued that records are confidential and protected health information under federal law. 

However, attorneys for the media argued that once personal identifiers were redacted, the privacy claims no longer applied. 

Sgro noted in court on Friday that Hartfield was not officially notified that her late husband's autopsy was being released. 

The counsel for the media argued the court should not be in the business of telling newspapers what to say. 

Judge Richard Scotti ruled in favor of Hartfield. However, the ruling only applied to Charleston Hartfield's records and not other victims. 

The released autopsy records redacted case numbers, names, ages, hometowns, and racial characteristics of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Records related to the shooter, Stephen Paddock, have not been released. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

