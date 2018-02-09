JW Marriott Resort and Rampart Casino host job fair

JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort and Rampart Casino are seeking qualified candidates to fill multiple employment positions for the upcoming pool season.

The resort and casino will host a job fair on Monday, Feb. 12 at 221 North Rampart Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applicants are encouraged to apply online prior to attending the hiring event. Computers will also be available onsite for those that do not have access to one.

Available positions include general food and beverage, spa, horticulture, hotel operations, life guards servers, baristas, bell desk and more.

For a list of all positions, please visit www.theresortatsummerlin.com/careers.

