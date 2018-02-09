10-year-old boy reported missing in northeast Las Vegas found safe

A 10-year-old boy was reported missing in northeast Las Vegas has been found safe, according to a release. Police said he returned home Friday morning.

Las Vegas Metro police were asking for the public's help to locate 10-year-old Kamuriun Kerr-Cobb. He was last seen in the area of Craig Road and Nellis Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.

He was wearing a black shirt, brown jeans and brown shoes with green soles. Police described Kerr-Cobb as a black boy, standing at 4'8" tall, with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs about 75 pounds.

