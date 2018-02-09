Man kills wife in suspected murder-suicide in Henderson

A husband and wife are dead after a suspected murder-suicide Friday morning, according to Henderson police.

Officer Scott Williams said officers responded to the incident at Parkway Townhomes, on 2675 Windmill Parkway near Pecos Road at 5:34 a.m.

The man called 911 to report he had shot his wife and he is going to shoot himself, police said.

When officers arrived they found the 81-year-old woman and 82-year-old man dead on the floor of the home, police said.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identities of the couple once next of kin have been notified.

Officers are continuing to investigate the scene. This is the first homicide in Henderson for 2018.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

