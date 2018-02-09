Henderson murder-suicide leaves man, woman dead

Henderson police officers are investigating a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead early Friday morning.

Officer Scott Williams said HPD units responded to reports of a murder-suicide at Parkway Townhomes, located on 2675 Windmill Parkway near Pecos Road at 5:34 a.m.

Officers located the bodies of a man and woman on the floor of a residence, according to Williams. The relationship between the deceased is unknown at this time.

Officers are continuing to investigate the scene. This is the first homicide in Henderson for 2018.

