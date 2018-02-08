Man wanted for attempted kidnappings in northeast Las Vegas

A man is wanted by police for attempting to kidnap two young girls Tuesday, according to Metro Police.

At 6:41 p.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of Marlin Avenue on a report of the man trying to pull a six-year-old girl into his car against her will. He was confronted by neighbors and let her go. He left before police arrived.

Just eight minutes later, police were called to the 3700 block of East Bonanza Road, a man reported approached a seven-year-old girl playing in a playground and attempted to take her with him. He was confronted by a family member, released the girl and ran off before police arrived, Metro said.

He's described as 18 to 20 years old with a medium built and a tattoo on the right side of his neck. His vehicle was described as a red four-door sedan with silver trim around the windows.

Anyone with any information about this incident was asked to contact the LVMPD Northeast Area Command Patrol Investigation Section at 702-828-3755, or at NEACCOP@lvmpd.com.

