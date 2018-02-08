Suspect, victim identified in homicide and kidnapping in west Las Vegas

Court records identified the man charged with killing another man and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend Wednesday morning in west Las Vegas.

Joseph Fernandez, 27, faces charges of murder, first degree kidnapping, home invasion, burglary, battery with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 3300 block of Robin Nest Court, near Desert Inn Road and Hualapai Way, at 3:49 a.m. Wednesday after neighbors said they heard a woman screaming in the driveway.

Arriving officers found Terrell Jones with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the Fernandez went to his ex-girlfriend's home, kicked down a door, shot Jones inside and kidnapped the woman.

Fernandez left with the woman in a gray BMW. He took his ex-girlfriend to Jessica Tolentino-Arciga's home near Torrey Pines Drive and Tropicana Avenue and drove off. According to Fernandez's arrest report, he struck his ex-girlfriend several times in the head, pointed a gun at her and told her she would be killed if she didn't stop screaming. He and Tolentino-Arciga forced the woman onto a bed, the report said. Fernandez sent Tolentino-Arciga to the house where Jones was shot to see if police had arrived, police said.

The victim was able to escape to a nearby Walgreens and call for 911 help.

Soon, Fernandez's car was spotted by Metro's air unit in the area of Jones Boulevard and Russell Road driving fast and erratically. Officers used the PIT maneuver to essentially make the suspect's vehicle spin out on northbound Interstate 15 and Tropicana Avenue. Fernandez was taken into custody and transported to University Medical Center after he complained of chest pains.

Police also took Tolentino-Arciga from the apartment off Torrey Pines and Tropicana into custody. She is charged with conspiracy to kidnap and accessory to murder.

Police said they are looking into the relationship between the suspect's ex-girlfriend and the man who died. Investigators said they believed he was an acquaintance, not a boyfriend.

Investigators also said the suspected shooter was in a bike gang and his ex-girlfriend had a restraining order against him since Nov.

