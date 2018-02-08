Pop-up marriage license office opens at McCarran International Airport

Love is in the air at McCarran International Airport.

A pop-up marriage license office is scheduled to open on Friday at baggage claim. It’s for couples ready to hop off the plane and head straight down the aisle.

In 2016, one out of every 25 marriages in the U.S. happened in Clark County. County and airport leaders have made it even easier for lovebirds to tie the knot.

“Everyone loves to come to Las Vegas to get married over Valentine's Day. Then of course, President's Day and Chinese New Year falls right in middle of all of that,” County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya said.

For just one week, couples can pick up their bags and a marriage license too.

“This allows us to service customers flying in this weekend, so they can spend their time doing all the other fun things in Las Vegas,” Goya said.

The pop-up shop is hard to miss. It’s set up right in baggage claim. Even though it wasn’t open yet on Thursday, it caught the eye of a lot of engaged couples.

“I think it's pretty awesome,” Lindsey Carlson said.

“Oh, just outstanding, seeing marriage licenses you can pick up in a day. It’s fantastic!” Derek Marsh said.

While some bachelors and bachelorettes come to Vegas to celebrate their final days of freedom, Sin City is also known as the marriage capital of the world.

“Probably a lot of people are getting engaged or eloping and they want to get married on Valentine's Day so this would make it a lot easier,” Mary Powell said.

The wedding industry generated more than $2 billion for Clark County in 2016. For many, it’s no surprise, Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest times of the year.

“Sometimes weddings are really stressful and so Las Vegas does everything it can to make this simple, easy and often save them money in the process,” Goya said.

That’s convenience only found in Vegas.

“You could probably get a cocktail and your marriage license at the same time!” Carlson said.

The county clerk said couples can be in and out of the door with a marriage license in as little as five minutes, as long as they’ve filled out an application online first.

The office will be open from Feb. 9 through Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A marriage license costs $77. For more information and for the online application, click here.

