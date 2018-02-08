Man killed in Las Vegas construction accident - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man killed in Las Vegas construction accident

A man died in a construction accident in northeast Las Vegas. (Photo: Eric Hilt / FOX5 Vegas) A man died in a construction accident in northeast Las Vegas. (Photo: Eric Hilt / FOX5 Vegas)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A man died in a construction accident on Thursday, according to Las Vegas Metro police. 

Emergency personnel responded to the incident at 4924 Hildago Way, near Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard, at 2:15 p.m. 

A spokesperson for the Clark County Fire Department initially said they responded to a call of a man suffering from a respiratory arrest at the site. 

Nevada OSHA officials were investigating the incident.

Further details were not immediately released. 

